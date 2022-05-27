ArentFox Schiff Adds Employee Benefits Partner in NY

By Patrick Hoff (May 27, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- ArentFox Schiff LLP has brought an employee benefits partner from Troutman Pepper to its corporate and securities practice just months after the completed merger of Arent Fox LLP and Schiff Hardin LLP. Mamta K. Shah, based in New York, joined ArentFox Schiff earlier this month after nearly 14 years at Troutman Pepper. According to ArentFox Schiff, Shah has more than two decades of experience advising companies on implementing, designing and administering employee benefits. She has also advised companies on benefits issues that arise from business transactions such as mergers and acquisitions. Shah told Law360 in an interview she was attracted to ArentFox...

