NFLer's Drug Test Suspension Suit Thrown Out Over Delay

By Mike Curley (May 23, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday threw out a suit by former Dallas Cowboys player La'el Collins over a five-game suspension stemming from his alleged violation of the NFL's drug testing policies, saying he has failed to prosecute the case. In the order, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said Collins' counsel has not amended the complaint as ordered after it was removed to federal court, and "Collins has not engaged in this case whatsoever" since October. This clear record of delay makes dismissal with prejudice appropriate, the judge wrote, noting that the suit had aimed to block a five-game suspension...

