Calif. Urges US Supreme Court Not To Undo Contractor Law

By Hailey Konnath (May 23, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to disturb a Ninth Circuit ruling upholding its worker classification law, arguing that the measure doesn't restrict speech or differentiate between speakers based on their message, meaning it doesn't violate the First Amendment. Bonta said that Assembly Bill 5 regulates economic activity by "directing which of two tests applies to determine whether particular workers are employees or independent contractors for purposes of state labor and employment laws." "As the court of appeals correctly held, the statute's application of different tests for determining employment status for different categories of...

