DC Atty Set Up $19M 'Captive' Insurance Swindle, Suit Claims

By Andrew Strickler (May 24, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., corporate tax lawyer played a "meaningful role" in a $19 million insurance trap sprung on a Wyoming company and its owner, according to a federal complaint filed in Maryland federal court. The furniture company, Cosmo Import & Export LLC, said it went to Stuart H. Anolik, now of FisherBroyles LLP, in 2016 and was "pushed" toward putting millions of dollars into a "captive" insurance plan at Reliant Group & Casualty Insurance ICC Ltd., an offshore insurance company operating in Saint Lucia. At the time — and over the subsequent four years — Anolik did not fully disclose that...

