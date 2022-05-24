SEC Urges High Court Not To Hear 'Gag Order' Dispute

By Al Barbarino (May 24, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged the Supreme Court not to hear the case of an ex-Xerox executive who is challenging a nearly two-decade-old settlement barring him from ever publicly denying the allegations against him. The SEC argued Monday that the former chief financial officer, Barry D. Romeril, has no legal grounds to overturn the agreement. Romeril, who garnered the support of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban last month after petitioning the high court in March to hear his case, is attempting to invalidate the so-called gag order aspect of a 2003 settlement with the SEC. But the agency said in a brief that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS