MLB Looks To Strike Out Minor Leaguer's Wage, Antitrust Suit

By Max Jaeger (May 25, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball has asked a Puerto Rico federal judge to toss a former minor leaguer's wage and antitrust lawsuit, arguing it is immune from antitrust claims and that the suit was filed too late and in the wrong court. Daniel Concepcion, who played for the Kansas City Royals from 2010 to 2012, seeks to represent a nationwide antitrust class, a nationwide Fair Labor Standards Act collective, and a Puerto Rico wage-and-hour class targeting MLB, its current and former leadership and its 30 teams. But two- and four-year statutes of limitations for the alleged wage violations and antitrust claims, respectively, have long since lapsed,...

