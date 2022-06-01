Bankruptcy Case May Help Define Surety Executory Contract

By Lisa Tancredi and Laura Murphy (May 31, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- On June 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear oral argument in Argonaut Insurance Co. v. Falcon V LLC, a case that is being watched with interest by the surety industry. In Falcon V, the bankruptcy and district courts below held that a surety bond program was not an executory contract. As a result, the debtor was relieved of its unsecured obligation to exonerate or indemnify the surety, even though the bonds would remain in place to support ongoing operations. Falcon V presents several important and unsettled questions. First and foremost is the question of whether...

