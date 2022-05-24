Investors Say Colombia Can't Cite Security To Nix $309M Case

By Caleb Symons (May 24, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A group of American investors says Colombia cannot use a law meant to divorce the country's economy from narcotics trafficking to avoid compensating them for a real estate development it seized five years ago. In a brief published Monday, the investors claimed the South American nation's attempt to escape their $309 million arbitration suit "fundamentally misconstrues" their bid for relief, which they said does not threaten Colombian officials' authority to seize assets linked to criminal activity. But the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement nevertheless doesn't shield Colombia from financial liability for improperly using that law — a separate, sovereign measure — according to...

