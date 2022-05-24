Another Columbia Care Shareholder Sues To Block $2B Sale

By Mike Curley (May 24, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Another Columbia Care Inc. shareholder is suing the cannabis company and its board to block a $2 billion sale to Cresco Labs, saying the board has failed to disclose several pieces of financial information related to the merger. The complaint, filed Monday by Lewis D. Baker in the Eastern District of New York, comes two weeks after a similar suit seeking to block the sale from another shareholder, who similarly alleged that the two companies' boards misrepresented or hid details about their finances to push the deal through. In Monday's complaint, Baker focuses on the proxy statement filed in early May...

