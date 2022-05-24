Ill. Cookie Buyers Defend Walmart Mint Fudge False Ad Suit

By Lauraann Wood (May 24, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of fudge mint cookie buyers accusing Walmart of false labeling claims told an Illinois federal judge Monday he should keep their suit alive because they reasonably expected the snack to have real fudge and mint ingredients. Consumer Eugene DeMaso argued that U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle should force Walmart to face his lawsuit because at least eight general sources for the definition of "fudge" support his expectation that the fudge in the retailer's Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies would contain milkfat, not vegetable oils, as its central component. It's also reasonable that consumers would expect genuine mint ingredients...

