Angelo Gordon Seals Second Distressed Credit Fund At $3.1B

By Charlie Innis (May 24, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT) -- Angelo Gordon & Co. LP, a credit- and real estate-focused investment firm, said Tuesday it has clinched its second credit fund for investing in distressed companies in need of financial support at $3.1 billion, just above the vehicle's target. AG Credit Solutions Fund II LP beat its target by $100 million and is more than $1 billion bigger than the fund's predecessor, AG Credit Solutions Fund LP, which closed in 2020 at $1.8 billion, according to the announcement. The fund is part of Angelo Gordon's distressed credit and corporate special situations arm, which invests in the securities of companies facing liquidity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS