Ariz. Judge Axes Tribes', Enviros' Suits Over Copper Mining

By Andrew Westney (May 24, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes and environmental groups can't block a Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary from mining copper ore in the Santa Rita Mountains, an Arizona federal judge has ruled, saying the company's decision to give up a federal permit meant there was nothing left for the plaintiffs to challenge. The Tohono O'odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Hopi Tribe and several environmental groups had told the court that Rosemont Copper Co. shouldn't be allowed to end their consolidated suits by surrendering a suspended Clean Water Act permit for the Rosemont Mine, claiming that work was still going on at a nearby site...

