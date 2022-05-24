Ex-SDNY Prosecutor From Boies Schiller Jumps To MoFo

By Emily Lever (May 24, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP has added a securities litigation and white collar defense partner from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in New York, the firm announced Tuesday, responding to what it said was booming demand for investigations and litigation work. Peter Skinner, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is the firm's 16th litigation lateral in the past year and a half and the second such hire in May alone. Skinner joins from Boies Schiller, where he had worked since 2015 and led the global investigations and white collar defense practice, as the firm continues to shed partners amid...

