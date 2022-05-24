State Officials Blast FERC For Power Market Subsidy Rule

By Clark Mindock (May 24, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Ohio's consumer advocate and Pennsylvania Republicans are backing a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision letting state-backed clean energy producers participate unfettered in regional electricity markets. The Ohio Consumer's Counsel and a group of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers argue the decision gives subsidized energy an unfair advantage, in two briefs filed Monday in the Third Circuit. They're panning FERC's rule change last year that narrowed the implementation of the "minimum offer price rule," or MOPR, for the 13-state PJM Interconnection LLC grid. The Pennsylvania lawmakers said FERC's 2-2 vote in September allowed the changes to go through with potentially uncompetitive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS