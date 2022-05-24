Justices Told Calif. Biz Lacks 'Contacts' Required For Ore. Tax

By Maria Koklanaris (May 24, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A California telecommunications company should not have to pay an Oregon tax because the company doesn't have "economic and virtual contacts" with the state, as called for by the U.S. Supreme Court's Wayfair decision, the company told the justices. In a petition filed Monday with the nation's highest court, Ooma Inc. said the justices should overturn lower court decisions that ruled Ooma is subject to Oregon's emergency, or 911, tax. Those holdings, Ooma said in the petition, did not properly apply the Supreme Court landmark decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair. The justices should grant the petition to clarify that states...

