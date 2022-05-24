Disbarred Atty's Past Keeps Him Out Of Insurance Field In NJ

By Bill Wichert (May 24, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance was right to deny an attorney's bid for an insurance producer license due to the misappropriation of client funds that led to his disbarment in the Garden State, a state appeals court said Tuesday. The Appellate Division panel signed off on Commissioner Marlene Caride's denial of Dean I. Orloff's application, finding that she is prohibited under the New Jersey Insurance Producer Licensing Act of 2001 from issuing such a license to anyone who committed a "fraudulent act." "Because it is undisputed that Orloff misappropriated client funds — a 'fraudulent act'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS