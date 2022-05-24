11th Circ. Upholds Virus Coverage Losses To Florida Eateries

By Ben Zigterman (May 24, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit rejected on Tuesday two appeals from Florida restaurant companies seeking insurance coverage for their COVID-19-related losses. The panels relied on previous decisions by the Eleventh Circuit against policyholders, affirming the dismissal of the suit from the café chain First Watch Restaurants Inc. and affirming the judgment on the pleadings against Left Field Holdings III, which operates the Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in Doral, Florida. The five-page decision against First Watch in its suit against Zurich American Insurance Co. came after the panel opted earlier this month to cancel oral arguments and instead decided the case on the briefs....

