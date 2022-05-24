Coffee Chain Accused Of Flouting Pittsburgh Library Lease

By Matthew Santoni (May 24, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is seeking to evict a local coffee chain from its main library, citing failures to follow the terms of its lease after the company emerged from bankruptcy and pandemic-related closures, according to filings in Pennsylvania state court. In a complaint filed Monday and made public Tuesday, the library claimed that Crazy Mocha LLC, which bought the company name and several of its coffee shops after the previous owner filed for Chapter 11 in 2020, wasn't able to follow the library's hours, sufficiently staff the coffee shop, or serve fresh-baked goods as required by its lease....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS