Bookie Gets Probation For Role In Ill. Gambling Ring

By Celeste Bott (May 24, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Chicago man was sentenced to two years of probation on Tuesday for his role as a bookie in a lucrative, multistate illegal betting operation, with an Illinois federal judge acknowledging how his role in the scheme was driven in part by a pervasive gambling addiction. During a hearing in Chicago federal court on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall also ordered Vasilios Prassas to serve 100 hours of community service and fined him $20,000 to be paid out over the course of two years, an amount "that is going to hurt a little bit." "Rather than gambling with it, you're...

