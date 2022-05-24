Condo Group Loses Bid To Boost $4.3M Storm Coverage Win

By Hope Patti (May 24, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A condominium association that succeeded in a coverage dispute with its property insurer over storm damage to the buildings in its complex is not entitled to interest on a $4.3 million appraisal award for the actual cash value and replacement costs of its losses, an Illinois state appeals court affirmed. A Second District panel said in an opinion Monday that a lower court did not abuse its discretion in finding that Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. does not owe 5% prejudgment interest to Galena at Wildspring Condominium Association. The panel held that the amount due to Galena was not known...

