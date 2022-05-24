Sidley, Cannon Heyman Guide $167M NYC Multifamily Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (May 24, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin represented Silver Point Capital in connection with its roughly $167 million loan to Cannon Heyman-counseled real estate firm Lam Group for a Manhattan rental apartment building, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. Documents show that a Connecticut-based Silver Point Capital LP entity provided two mortgages for 233 W. 125th St. to a Lam Group entity: one for roughly $121.4 million and a second for approximately $46 million. The property is in Harlem, between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, and the closest subway station is 125th Street, where the A, B, C...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS