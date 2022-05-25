Fed. Circ. Gives Hyundai Chance To Fix Issues In Duty Probe

By Rae Ann Varona (May 25, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must redetermine anti-dumping duties applied to Hyundai imports because the agency wrongly refused the car manufacturer's request to provide additional information during an investigation into large power transformers imported from South Korea, the Federal Circuit has ruled. Writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman said on Tuesday that Commerce had no basis for applying an adverse inference and partial facts available in determining a dumping margin increase because information gaps in its investigation were not a result of Hyundai's refusal to provide information, but rather Commerce's refusal to allow Hyundai to submit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS