Mass. Atty Fined $175K For Allegedly Scamming Elderly Client

By Chris Villani (May 25, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A "rogue" attorney was hit with a $175,000 fine and a permanent bar from registering with the state's securities division after he scammed an elderly man who needed help paying for his ailing wife's nursing home care, Massachusetts' top securities cop said. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based attorney and certified financial planner Filippo Mastrocola duped his victim into cashing out his IRA and writing him a check for $228,000 when the man asked for help with enrolling his wife in MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program. The wife's condition was deteriorating, and she would soon need to go...

