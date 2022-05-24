GAO Says Subcontractor Can Fulfill Awardee's Requirements

By Rae Ann Varona (May 24, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed an incumbent company's protest over a multimillion-dollar U.S. Army contract awarded to a competitor, ruling that the competitor was allowed to subcontract to fulfill experience requirements. MartinFederal Consulting LLC had protested the Army's awarding of the contract for lubricant analysis services to Altus Engineering LLC, saying Altus lacked the required minimum of five years of work experience as evidenced by its alleged plan to subcontract more than half the contract requirements to another company, named MRG Laboratories. But GAO General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez discarded Martin's argument as speculative, saying the terms of the contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS