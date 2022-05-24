Tool Co., Travelers Settle Fraud Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (May 24, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A toolmaker dropped its suit against Travelers seeking coverage related to fraud allegations involving a $40 million patent suit, after the sides told a Texas federal court they reached a settlement. DD Energetics and Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice Monday. The agreement ends the toolmaker's suit, which alleged Travelers refused to defend DD Energetics and its officer Derrek Drury in a patent dispute with Repeat Precision, a manufacturer of fracking drilling devices, under a $5 million directors and officers policy. Toolmaker DD Energetics and Travelers have reached an undisclosed settlement to...

