Berkshire Hathaway Co. Sued Over Fires, Faulty Wiring In RVs

By Emily Field (May 24, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway company that makes recreational vehicles was hit with a proposed class action Monday in Montana federal court brought by a man who says faulty wiring in his RV made it catch on fire while he was towing it on a camping trip. Jay Nelson said that in May 2020, he and his family were leaving a campground when he noticed smoke coming out of his 2019 Forest River Puma RV. He stopped his pickup immediately and put out the fire, according to the complaint. Nelson said that the wire that charges the RV's 12-volt batteries had shorted and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS