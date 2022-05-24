Albany Diocese Lost Hospital Retirees' Benefits, NY AG Says

By Lauren Berg (May 24, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office on Tuesday said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany shirked its duty to protect and preserve the retirement fund of more than 1,000 former St. Clare's Hospital employees, who were stripped of their pension benefits. The diocese's decision to take advantage of a religious exemption to remove the pension plan from protections available under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and its failures to fund or insure the pension violate New York law, according to the complaint filed in Schenectady County Supreme Court. The diocese breached its fiduciary duties to St. Clare's Corp., which ran...

