Liberty Mutual Units Fight Bad Faith Claim After Coverage Win

By Ganesh Setty (May 24, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Two Liberty Mutual units that escaped coverage of a $12 million wrongful death settlement asked a Washington federal court to toss a bad faith claim against them, arguing that the victim's estate failed to show it was actually harmed when it said the units tried to cancel the underlying mediation. In a motion to dismiss the counterclaim Monday, Ohio Security Insurance Co. and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. said the estate's claim that the insurers improperly conducted a claim investigation that lasted only six days is belied by the fact that the judge agreed with their coverage determination. "The estate alleges no...

