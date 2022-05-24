Whistleblower Blames Royal Mail For End Of Career

By Sophia Dourou (May 24, 2022, 7:47 PM BST) -- A former Royal Mail employee told a London tribunal Tuesday that the traumatic treatment she suffered after blowing the whistle on a colleague has hurt her mental health to the point that she can never work again. Former media specialist Kam Jhuti described the "campaign of intimidation" by her manager Mike Widmer that she endured after she shared her allegation that a colleague was breaching guidance from Ofcom, the postal sector's regulator. In her witness statement to the Employment Tribunal, Jhuti wrote that when she shared her concerns in 2013, Widmer tried to pressure her to retract her claim. She says...

