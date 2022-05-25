Claims Court Won't Let Protest Halt $17.8M Treasury Contract

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 25, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A wastewater treatment company that serviced the Treasury Department for about 24 years can't stop the government from switching to a competitor for a $17.8 million contract after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said the company's protest may not be successful. C&E Services Inc. had asked the court to stop work from proceeding while it protests the award to Alaskan Native company Kadiak LLC from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which makes currency and Federal Reserve notes. The government had chosen to override a stay that automatically kicks in when a protest is filed,...

