Ga. Atty Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Dickinson Wright Bill Row

By Ryan Boysen (May 25, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Georgia attorney has asked the Eleventh Circuit to salvage his suit against Dickinson Wright PLLC, saying a federal judge was wrong to dismiss claims that the firm misled him into taking on a case he was never paid for, which he contends led to his ouster from Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers LLC. In an appellate brief filed Monday, Atlanta-area solo practitioner Charles M. Dalziel said U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen erred when he tossed Dalziel's claims for fraud, negligence and account stated, among others. He claims he's owed $231,058 by Dickinson Wright, a sum that mostly consists of...

