NJ AG Ordered To Give Prosecutors' Manual To Defense Atty

By Hayley Fowler (May 24, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office must hand over a copy of its guide for handling criminal prosecutions and investigations to a local criminal defense attorney after a state court judge found the prosecutors failed to show it was exempt from public records laws. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy issued a 14-page order Tuesday telling the state prosecutor's Division of Criminal Justice to give attorney Allan Marain a copy of the New Jersey Prosecutor's Manual. Judge Lougy wrote that the defendants didn't provide any evidence to back up their arguments that prosecutors would be harmed if the manual...

