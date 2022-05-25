Masimo Says Stay Ended In Apple Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 25, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Masimo Corp. has asked a California federal judge to confirm that a stay of the company's infringement suit against Apple Inc. has ended now that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld the patents, saying the pause doesn't extend through Apple's appeals. In a Monday filing, Masimo hit back at Apple's argument that the stay at issue remains in effect until the Federal Circuit resolves Apple's appeals of the PTAB's inter partes review decisions. Masimo told U.S. District Judge James V. Selna that the stay only lasted through the duration of the IPRs. Since they have concluded, the litigation should resume for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS