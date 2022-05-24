Judge Hughes Says Firms Are Letting Diverse Ex-Clerks Down

By Dani Kass (May 24, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes on Tuesday expressed his frustration that the Federal Circuit tends to hire a good number of law clerks from underrepresented groups, but that he rarely sees former clerks being chosen by a firm to argue appeals. It's particularly frustrating because the court makes an active effort to give opportunities to underrepresented groups, Judge Hughes said at Georgetown Law's International Trade Update. The judge said diversity only tends to appear in oral arguments when the arguing attorneys are from the government, whether it's the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's solicitor's office, the U.S. International Trade Commission...

