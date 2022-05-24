Sam's Club Denied Quick Win In Ex-Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 24, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Sam's Club must face a suit alleging it fired an employee for reporting she was being sexually harassed by colleagues, after a Georgia federal judge said a store manager's decision to override an investigator's recommended discipline should be considered by a jury. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land denied a bid for summary judgment from Sam's East Inc. on Haley Harris' claims of retaliation and race-motivated termination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Sam's Club had argued that Harris, who is white, was fired because she had an attendance-related disciplinary record and an investigation found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS