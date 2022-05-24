Committee Pros Approved In J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (May 24, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge approved the retention of several advisory firms to work on behalf of the claimant committee in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit Tuesday, saying a court-appointed fee examiner would determine if their work was necessary or duplicative. During a hearing in Trenton, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan said he would approve the retention of FTI Consulting as financial adviser and The Brattle Group as talc consultant for the talc claimants committees over the objections of debtor LTL Management LLC, saying he wanted to give the committees the same opportunity to...

