CBS Says Reporter Hurt In Red Bull Stunt Can't Cry Age Bias

By Matthew Santoni (May 24, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A former features reporter from Pittsburgh TV station KDKA wasn't fired when his contract expired while he was on medical leave for injuries he sustained performing a stunt on air — and so he could not claim he was discriminated against for his age, attorneys for ViacomCBS Inc. argued to a Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday. Dave Crawley, a longtime features reporter who was injured piloting a contraption into the Ohio River during a 2017 media preview of a Red Bull "Flugtag" event, had not shown that CBS had taken any adverse employment action against him since he believed himself to...

