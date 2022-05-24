Lantern Says Yucaipa Hiding Docs In Weinstein Co. Sale Row

By Craig Clough (May 24, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Lantern Asset Management's attorney complained to a California judge Tuesday that investor Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies is hiding financial documents requested while defending against Yucaipa's lawsuit over Lantern's purchase of The Weinstein Co.'s assets and is unwilling to go under oath about them, which he called "a big red flag." During a hearing held by Los Angeles Superior Judge Steven J. Kleifield, Lantern attorney Joseph C. Sarles of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP suggested Yucaipa is taking a disingenuous stance in the lawsuit where it is seeking millions in damages from the $289 million purchase by saying, "We've got documents...

