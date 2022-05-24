Kellogg Beats False Ad Suit Over Strawberry Pop-Tarts

By Gina Kim (May 24, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday permanently tossed a proposed class action accusing Kellogg of misleading consumers into believing its Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts contain more strawberries than they actually do, ruling that the product's label is not deceptive since the pastries' filling contains some strawberries. An Illinois federal judge on Monday dismissed a customer's putative false advertising class action against Kellogg over labels on its Strawberry Frosted Pop-Tarts, finding that the label is not deceptive on its face and would not cause consumer confusion. (Court Documents) In a brief, six-page order, U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn closed out consumer Anita...

