Dems Urge Google CEO To Protect Abortion Patients' Data

By Dorothy Atkins (May 24, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Dozens of Democratic federal lawmakers urged the CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Tuesday to stop collecting users' location data, arguing that conservative prosecutors could use that information to go after women seeking abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. More than 40 senators and representatives signed a letter saying they will fight "tooth and nail" to protect women's rights to abortion. But the U.S. Supreme Court's recently leaked majority draft opinion suggests that the high court will overturn the Roe 1973 precedent legalizing abortion nationwide, triggering state laws that would immediately outlaw abortion within those states'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS