Manatt Adds DLA Piper Real Estate Resort Expert In SF

By James Mills (May 25, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP continues to expand its real estate practice, bringing in a DLA Piper hospitality and leisure expert as a partner in its San Francisco office. Lynn K. Cadwalader, who spent seven years at DLA Piper, has joined the real estate transactions and finance team and will lead Manatt's hospitality and leisure practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Cadwalader's practice is largely oriented to hotels and resorts. She helps structure mixed-use projects in resort locations and urban locations, including hotels, condo-hotels, entertainment centers and private membership clubs. "Manatt's uniquely integrated model that promotes collaboration between lawyers and consultants, as...

