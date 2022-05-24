Mass. Power Plant, Contractor Strike Deal On Ch. 11 Discovery

By Rick Archer (May 24, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts power plant Salem Harbor Power Development told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday it will let a contractor take discovery into whether it has claims against managers or shareholders for the events leading to the contractor's $237 million arbitration award. At a brief virtual hearing, counsel for Salem Harbor told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath that it and its equity owners had reached a deal to drop their objections to a request by Iberdrola Energy Projects Inc. to take discovery into whether Salem Harbor has claims stemming from the contract termination that led to Iberdrola's arbitration award and Salem Harbor's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS