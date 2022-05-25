Ex-CBP Director Joins Venable As Trade Adviser In DC

By Jack Rodgers (May 25, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has added an expert on international trade relations, who served in several leadership roles with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. Richard DiNucci joins the firm's international trade group as a senior policy adviser, the firm said. His most recent role at CBP was serving as director of field operations in the agency's San Francisco office, where he oversaw the international trade logistics of six states, two U.S. territories and was responsible for more than 1,700 employees, the firm said. Ashley Craig, who co-chairs the firm's international trade and logistics...

