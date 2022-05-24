Treasury Lawyer Urges Caution On New Investment Reviews

By Alex Lawson (May 24, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Treasury Department lawyer pressed lawmakers Tuesday to look carefully at the implications of pending legislation to block outbound investments over security concerns, nodding to concerns from the business community about the proposal's potential chilling effects. The proposal in question has been framed as a counterpart to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. While CFIUS reviews foreign investments coming into the U.S. for security risks, the new law would flip that dynamic, scrutinizing U.S. companies' overseas investments for potential threats. But Ted Posner, Treasury's assistant general counsel for international affairs, remarked that, unlike recent CFIUS revisions that percolated...

