Fla. Committee Approves $2B Carrier Reinsurance Program

By Eli Flesch (May 24, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Florida lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday to create a $2 billion reinsurance program to reimburse carriers for some of their most significant losses, while striking down policy nonrenewal amendments for homeowners and insurers. At a lengthy legislative session devoted to Florida's property insurance crisis, lawmakers on the House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee who voted in favor of H.B. 1D said it should only mark the beginning of a larger legislative effort. Under the bill, insurers licensed in Florida would be able to tap into a $2 billion pool for their two greatest loss events in a year, for up to 90%...

