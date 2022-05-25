TD Bank Gets Investment Firm's Phishing Scam Suit Axed

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 25, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- TD Bank no longer faces an action seeking to hold it liable for an investment firm's losses of nearly $300,000 stemming from a sophisticated phishing scam. In an order filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court, U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams dismissed all the claims brought against the bank by privately held Moore Capital Holdings LLC. In her order, Judge Williams found that the Pennsylvania-based Moore Capital's claims of negligence and recklessness were barred by a provision of the Pennsylvania Uniform Commercial Code concerning electronic funds transfers. The judge gave the company a month to ask her for permission to rewrite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS