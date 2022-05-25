11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Granite Co.'s $5.5M Contract Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 25, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An Alabama granite processor waited too long to claim it received faulty equipment for a $5.5 million granite plant, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday, affirming a lower court. A three-judge panel held in a published opinion that Wadley Crushed Stone Co. LLC is time-barred from pursuing claims that its equipment supplier breached their contract by providing equipment that couldn't live up to its goal of processing 500 tons per hour of granite. The court also affirmed a ruling that Wadley must pay the supplier, which does business as 1st Quality Equipment Co., about $107,000 for equipment it received but hadn't paid...

