11th Circ. Finds Mortgage Servicer Liable for False Bill Notice

By Nate Beck (May 25, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that a mortgage servicer could be held liable for sending out inaccurate monthly statements, in a matter of first impression that found the statements count as debt collection activity. In a split decision, the appeals court found that required monthly mortgage statements sent by servicer Select Portfolio Servicing should be subject to the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act, which each prohibit debt collectors from using false, deceptive or misleading statements to obtain payment. Florida homeowner Constance Daniels sued Portfolio in 2018, claiming the company had sent monthly notices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS