Infogroup Cleared Of Stealing Rival's Trade Secrets

By Jasmin Jackson (May 25, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge has let data aggregator Infogroup, its previous counsel and a former executive escape claims that they misappropriated rival DatabaseUSA's trade secrets in an underlying suit, ruling that no confidential information was proven to be disclosed or used for profit. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard on Tuesday granted the defendants' summary judgment bid, saying DatabaseUSA.com LLC failed to prove that Infogroup Inc.— now known as Data Axle — and Koley Jessen PC conspired to steal its confidential internal documents, which were obtained during discovery for an underlying intellectual property suit between the companies. Named defendant Blake Van Gilder,...

