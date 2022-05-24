Univ. Of Calif.'s $375M Deal Brings Abuse Payments To $700M

By Hailey Konnath (May 24, 2022, 11:50 PM EDT) -- The University of California system unveiled an additional $374.4 million for more than 300 individuals who say they were abused by a former UCLA Health gynecologist, bringing the total amount in settlements with alleged victims to nearly $700 million. UCLA said Tuesday that the latest settlement with 312 patients of Dr. James Heaps, along with earlier deals, resolves the vast majority of the claims alleging sexual misconduct by the doctor. The plaintiffs had claimed that the university failed to protect patients and instead protected Heaps from being exposed as a sexual predator because it was making millions of dollars off him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS